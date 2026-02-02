Axtel Industries standalone net profit rises 144.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.09% to Rs 58.63 crore

Net profit of Axtel Industries rose 144.79% to Rs 7.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.09% to Rs 58.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.58.6340.4118.4712.2712.185.9310.834.967.983.26

