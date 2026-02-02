Jet Freight Logistics consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.83% to Rs 113.20 crore

Net profit of Jet Freight Logistics declined 38.29% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 19.83% to Rs 113.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 94.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.113.2094.473.544.422.783.232.312.671.081.75

