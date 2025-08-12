B & A Packaging India standalone net profit declines 50.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.19% to Rs 34.88 croreNet profit of B & A Packaging India declined 50.14% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.19% to Rs 34.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales34.8834.47 1 OPM %6.7714.33 -PBDT2.795.33 -48 PBT2.314.87 -53 NP1.723.45 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content