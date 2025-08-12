Aion-Tech Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.83 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.09% to Rs 19.24 croreNet profit of Aion-Tech Solutions reported to Rs 7.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.09% to Rs 19.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales19.2417.80 8 OPM %-18.092.64 -PBDT-3.440.47 PL PBT-5.60-0.12 -4567 NP7.83-0.33 LP
