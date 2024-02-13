Sensex (    %)
                        
B.C. Power Controls reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 9:24 AM IST
Sales decline 70.75% to Rs 18.00 crore
Net Loss of B.C. Power Controls reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 70.75% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales18.0061.54 -71 OPM %-11.17-2.05 -PBDT-1.43-1.18 -21 PBT-1.43-1.21 -18 NP-1.07-0.93 -15
First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

