Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 30.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 30.45% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.58.2846.838.1811.812.983.522.222.641.532.20