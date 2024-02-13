Parmeshwari Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 30.45% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 24.45% to Rs 58.28 croreNet profit of Parmeshwari Silk Mills declined 30.45% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 24.45% to Rs 58.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 46.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales58.2846.83 24 OPM %8.1811.81 -PBDT2.983.52 -15 PBT2.222.64 -16 NP1.532.20 -30
