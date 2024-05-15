B N Rathi Securities consolidated net profit rises 42.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.93% to Rs 10.98 croreNet profit of B N Rathi Securities rose 42.86% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.93% to Rs 10.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.92% to Rs 10.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 37.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
