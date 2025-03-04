Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 10:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
B.R.Goyal Infra bags order worth Rs 31 crore

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has received a Rs 30.71 crore work order from Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation for the construction of a White Topping Road and other works from Mahila College Circle to Bhavnagar Airport, Gujarat.

The project involves the construction of a white-topping road and other works from Mahila College Circle to Bhavnagar Airport, to be completed within 8 months.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has been engaged in the construction and development of infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings since inception and has ongoing projects in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit advanced 26.3% to Rs 21.88 crore on a 70.1% rise in revenue to Rs 588.76 crore in FY24 over FY23.

 

Shares of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure declined 1.87% to Rs 105.15 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

