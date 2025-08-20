Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 03:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / EPFO payrolls data shows all-time highest net addition of around 22 lakh members in Jun-25

EPFO payrolls data shows all-time highest net addition of around 22 lakh members in Jun-25

Image

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) has released provisional payroll data for June 2025, revealing a net addition of 21.89 lakh members, marking the highest recorded addition since payroll data tracking began in April 2018. This figure depicts an increase of 9.14 % in net payroll additions during the current month as compared to the previous month of May 2025. Further, the year-on-year analysis reveals a growth of 13.46 % in net payroll additions in June 2025 compared to June 2024, signifying increased employment opportunities and heightened awareness of employee benefits, bolstered by EPFO's effective outreach initiatives.

EPFO enrolled around 10.62 lakh new subscribers in June 2025, representing a 12.68% increase over May 2025 and a growth of 3.61% compared to June 2024. This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programs.

 

A noticeable aspect of the data is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 6.39 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 60.22% of the total new subscribers added in June 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 14.08% compared to the previous month of May 2025.

Further, the net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for June 2025 is approximately 9.72 lakh, reflecting an increase of 11.41% from the previous month of May 2025 and a growth of 12.15% from the previous year in June 2024. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers.

Approximately 16.93 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in June 2025. This figure depicts a 5.09% increase over May 2025. It also displays a significant 19.65% year-over-year growth compared to June 2024

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex up 213 pts, Nifty atop 25,000; Infy jumps 4%, Nazara sheds 13%

Amit Shah

Parliament LIVE Updates: HM Amit Shah introduces three key bills, Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 pm

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

IKIO, Dynamic Cables, Rishabh Instruments zoom up to 20% among smallcaps

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

SBI raises home loan rates by 25 bps: Check what its rivals are offering

US visa interview

Green card, visa seekers risk rejection under 'anti-Americanism' test

Around 3.02 lakhs new female subscribers joined EPFO in June 2025. It reflects an increase of 14.92% compared to the previous month of May 2025. It also depicts year-over-year growth of 1.34% compared to June 2024. The net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 4.72 lakh, with a month-on-month increase of 11.11% compared to May 2025 and a significant year over year growth of 10.29% compared to June 2024.

State-wise analysis of payroll data denotes that the top five states/ UTs constitute around 61.51% of net payroll addition, adding a total around 13.46 lakh net payroll during the month. Of all the states, Maharashtra is leading by adding 20.03% of net payroll during the month. The states/UTs of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana individually added more than 5% of the total net payroll during the month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SRM Contractors gains on bagging new construction orders worth Rs 174-cr

SRM Contractors gains on bagging new construction orders worth Rs 174-cr

Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vardhman Polytex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vardhman Polytex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Latent View Analytics Ltd counter

Aditya Infotech hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Aditya Infotech hits record high after Q1 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon