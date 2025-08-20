Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nazara Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2025.

Nazara Technologies Ltd tumbled 11.91% to Rs 1234.4 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38972 shares in the past one month.

 

Sterlite Technologies Ltd lost 6.03% to Rs 129.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tilaknagar Industries Ltd crashed 5.39% to Rs 498.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd corrected 3.97% to Rs 1047. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32500 shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd pared 3.66% to Rs 2048.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61631 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93347 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

