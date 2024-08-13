Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.22% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Baba Arts rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.920.90 2 OPM %27.1731.11 -PBDT0.540.49 10 PBT0.530.48 10 NP0.390.35 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content