Baba Arts standalone net profit rises 11.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Baba Arts rose 11.43% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2.22% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.920.9027.1731.110.540.490.530.480.390.35