Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales rise 30.97% to Rs 10.53 crore
Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 41.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales10.538.04 31 OPM %9.699.58 -PBDT0.790.59 34 PBT0.690.49 41 NP0.510.36 42
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST

