Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Gorani Industries rose 41.67% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.97% to Rs 10.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.538.049.699.580.790.590.690.490.510.36