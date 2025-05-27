Smart Finsec standalone net profit declines 62.26% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.62% to Rs 0.44 croreNet profit of Smart Finsec declined 62.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.62% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.63% to Rs 1.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 90.55% to Rs 2.37 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.440.84 -48 2.3725.07 -91 OPM %56.8280.95 -65.8212.60 - PBDT0.250.68 -63 1.553.16 -51 PBT0.240.67 -64 1.493.10 -52 NP0.200.53 -62 1.172.37 -51
