Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt standalone net profit rises 32.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 187.76 croreNet profit of Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt rose 32.00% to Rs 51.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 187.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 160.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales187.76160.66 17 OPM %97.3899.02 -PBDT90.2272.74 24 PBT90.2272.74 24 NP51.9339.34 32
