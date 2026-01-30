Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 25.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 15378.24 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Auto rose 25.24% to Rs 2749.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2195.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 15378.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12688.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15378.2412688.9624.2521.683852.162978.153732.902876.432749.822195.65

