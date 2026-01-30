Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 25.24% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.19% to Rs 15378.24 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 25.24% to Rs 2749.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2195.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.19% to Rs 15378.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12688.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15378.2412688.96 21 OPM %24.2521.68 -PBDT3852.162978.15 29 PBT3732.902876.43 30 NP2749.822195.65 25
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 6:05 PM IST