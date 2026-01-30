Relaxo Footwears standalone net profit declines 19.60% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.17% to Rs 668.03 crore

Net profit of Relaxo Footwears declined 19.60% to Rs 26.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.17% to Rs 668.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 666.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.668.03666.9010.3912.5075.0684.8135.9244.6126.5433.01

