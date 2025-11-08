Bajaj Auto consolidated net profit rises 53.17% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.02% to Rs 15253.64 croreNet profit of Bajaj Auto rose 53.17% to Rs 2122.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1385.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.02% to Rs 15253.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12815.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales15253.6412815.53 19 OPM %18.5416.18 -PBDT3117.652397.36 30 PBT2998.662299.09 30 NP2122.031385.44 53
