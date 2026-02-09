Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Genpharmasec reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.83 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales rise 369.69% to Rs 39.83 crore

Net loss of Genpharmasec reported to Rs 0.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 369.69% to Rs 39.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales39.838.48 370 OPM %-3.118.37 -PBDT-0.671.37 PL PBT-1.331.27 PL NP-0.830.76 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DCM Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2025 quarter

ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the December 2025 quarter

ITL Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Permanent Magnets consolidated net profit rises 10.29% in the December 2025 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 11.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit declines 11.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 136.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 136.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateVodafone Idea Share PriceBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance