Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit rises 121.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.21% to Rs 892.37 crore

Net profit of Navin Fluorine International rose 121.77% to Rs 185.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 83.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.21% to Rs 892.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 606.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.892.37606.2034.4724.30294.89137.58258.73108.02185.4083.60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News