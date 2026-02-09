Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products consolidated net profit rises 0.84% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.47% to Rs 449.58 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 0.84% to Rs 21.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.47% to Rs 449.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 396.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.449.58396.228.738.6537.4731.6832.8227.7421.5221.34

