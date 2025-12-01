Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Nov'25 auto sales

Bajaj Auto registers 8% YoY growth in Nov'25 auto sales

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Bajaj Auto reported 8% increase in total auto sales for November 2025, selling 4.53 lakh units as against 4.21 lakh units sold in November 2024.

Domestic sales aggregated to 2.47 lakh units (up 3% YoY) and exports added up to 2.05 lakh units (up 14% YoY).

Two-wheeler sales rose by 3% to 3.79 lakh units and commercial vehicle sales jumped by 37% to 0.73 lakh units in November 2025 over November 2024.

On a year-to-date basis, Bajaj Auto has registered a 5% growth in total auto sales, with 33.76 lakh units sold compared to 32.24 lakh units in the same period last year.

 

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc., and parts thereof.

The company had reported a 53.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,122.03 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 1,385.44 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 19% YoY to Rs 15,253.64 on the BSE.

The counter rose 0.75% to Rs 9,143.25 on the BSE.

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

