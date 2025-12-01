Monday, December 01, 2025 | 09:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced that the company has signed a 5-year Strategic Partnership Framework Agreement, and received its first PO from Adani Green Energy.

This prestigious order is for a Balance of System (BOS) package for three Solar Power Projects at one of the World's largest RE projects at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. This order involves supply of goods and onsite services with total order valued at approximately Rs 1,381 crore excluding taxes.

SWREL is currently executing ~6 GW in the Khavda region with ~5 GW scheduled to be completed in this fiscal. With this project of 1 GW, SWREL continues to maintain a dominant position in the Gujarat region.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

INR stays subdued amid tight moves; Rising oil prices weigh

Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

Texmaco Rail & Engg gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from Central Railway

GRM Overseas Ltd Slides 1.84%

GRM Overseas Ltd Slides 1.84%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spikes 2.9%

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

Indices hit record high in early trade; breadth strong

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeGold-Silver Price TodaySennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon