SWSOLAR announces strategic 5-year partnership framework agreement with Adani Green

This prestigious order is for a Balance of System (BOS) package for three Solar Power Projects at one of the World's largest RE projects at Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat. This order involves supply of goods and onsite services with total order valued at approximately Rs 1,381 crore excluding taxes.
SWREL is currently executing ~6 GW in the Khavda region with ~5 GW scheduled to be completed in this fiscal. With this project of 1 GW, SWREL continues to maintain a dominant position in the Gujarat region.
