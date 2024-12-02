Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto total sales gains 5% YoY in November

Bajaj Auto total sales gains 5% YoY in November

Image

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:31 AM IST

The two-wheeler major reported 5% increase in total auto sales to 4,21,640 units in November 2024 as against 4,03,003 units in November 2023.

While the companys domestic sales decreased 7% to 2,40,854 units, exports jumped by 24% to 1,80,786 units in November 2024 over November 2023.

Sales of two-wheelers and commercial vehicles stood at 3,68,076 units (up 5% YoY) and 53,564 units (down 1% YoY), respectively.

Bajaj Auto is engaged in the business of development, manufacturing, and distribution of automobiles such as motorcycles, commercial vehicles, electric two-wheelers, etc. and parts thereof.

The auto majors standalone net profit increased 9.19% to Rs 2,005.04 crore on a 21.80% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 13,127.47 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 0.92% to Rs 9,114.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament session LIVE updates: LS adjourned after protests over Adani issue, Sambhal violence

Samsung DeX

One UI 7: Samsung to end support for DeX on Windows with Android 15 update

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe

Spinners propel Pakistan to emphatic 57-run win over Zimbabwe in 1st T20

Ultratech Cement

Ultratech Cement shares gain 3% after expanding capacity at Kukurdih unit

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, Loss, Lost

Why RBL Bank shares hit 52-week low, Bajaj Fin slip 1% in today's trade?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEIndia Q2 GDP GrowthStocks to buyIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon