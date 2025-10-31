Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 23.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 1102.70 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 23.57% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 1102.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1114.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1102.701114.62 -1 OPM %5.184.63 -PBDT52.2649.51 6 PBT15.5014.72 5 NP9.8612.90 -24
