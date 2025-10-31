Teesta Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 71.83% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.03% to Rs 66.59 croreNet profit of Teesta Agro Industries rose 71.83% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.03% to Rs 66.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 53.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66.5953.26 25 OPM %3.482.76 -PBDT2.191.45 51 PBT1.710.94 82 NP1.220.71 72
