Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup, Lancer Containers Lines Ltd, SIL Investments Ltd and Nelcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 October 2025.

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd tumbled 17.09% to Rs 1100 at 09:02 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 0 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 632 shares in the past one month.

 

California Software Company Ltd Partly Paidup lost 10.19% to Rs 5.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5388 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 18.31. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 104.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

SIL Investments Ltd pared 8.28% to Rs 649. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 840 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2889 shares in the past one month.

Nelcast Ltd dropped 7.89% to Rs 116.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 51237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19100 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

