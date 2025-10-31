Friday, October 31, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says SEBI Chair

India's growth journey is deeply intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says SEBI Chair

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has stated that Indias growth journey is deeply intertwined with the strength of its financial markets. Over the years, the financial sector has evolved from being a facilitator of credit to a key enabler of growth and inclusion. Indias financial sector today functions as an integrated ecosystem consisting of Banks, corporates, mutual funds, insurers, pension funds and fintechs. Recent years have tested financial systems globallyrapidly changing trade policies, rising public debt and geopolitical tensions have created uncertainty in markets everywhere. However, Indias financial system has remained stable and resilient, opined Pandey. He stated further that over the past few years; SEBI has undertaken several measures to make the market structure more robust and investor-friendly. Our focus must remain to build a financial system that is strong yet agile, innovative yet responsible, and inclusive yet resilient through optimum regulation and effective collaboration.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 93.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Asi Industries standalone net profit rises 62.00% in the September 2025 quarter

DCM Shriram announces change in senior management

Strides Pharma soars after Q2 PAT climbs 82% YoY to Rs 131 cr

TTK Prestige introduces VRS scheme at its Hosur factory

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

