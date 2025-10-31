Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 87.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 croreNet profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 87.42% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1554.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1617.351554.87 4 OPM %40.0834.32 -PBDT33.5420.06 67 PBT33.5420.06 67 NP24.1412.88 87
