Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 87.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 87.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 crore

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank rose 87.42% to Rs 24.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income rose 4.02% to Rs 1617.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1554.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income1617.351554.87 4 OPM %40.0834.32 -PBDT33.5420.06 67 PBT33.5420.06 67 NP24.1412.88 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

