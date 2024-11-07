Bajaj Electricals consolidated net profit declines 52.71% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 1114.62 croreNet profit of Bajaj Electricals declined 52.71% to Rs 12.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 27.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 1114.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1107.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1114.621107.40 1 OPM %4.636.80 -PBDT49.5172.03 -31 PBT14.7245.15 -67 NP12.9027.28 -53
