Rolex Rings standalone net profit rises 4.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.39% to Rs 300.27 croreNet profit of Rolex Rings rose 4.90% to Rs 49.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 46.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 6.39% to Rs 300.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 320.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales300.27320.78 -6 OPM %21.9821.04 -PBDT74.8070.09 7 PBT65.1463.28 3 NP49.2646.96 5
