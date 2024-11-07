Matrimony.com consolidated net profit rises 5.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.02% to Rs 115.50 croreNet profit of Matrimony.com rose 5.03% to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 12.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.02% to Rs 115.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 121.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales115.50121.60 -5 OPM %14.9914.90 -PBDT24.6823.31 6 PBT17.1816.49 4 NP13.1612.53 5
