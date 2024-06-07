Business Standard
Bajaj Finance Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7240.05, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7240.05, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76503.7, up 1.9%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 6.48% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21894.9, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.12 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7210.75, up 4.16% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 3.28% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.23% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 33.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

