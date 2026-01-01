Bajaj Finance Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 974.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 31.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 15.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finance Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 974.5, down 1.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 26165.45. The Sensex is at 85278.79, up 0.07%.Bajaj Finance Ltd has lost around 4.97% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.27% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27613.3, up 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 57.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 980.4, down 1.28% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd jumped 31.88% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 15.13% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 38.3 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
