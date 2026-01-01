Thursday, January 01, 2026 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 67.32 cr from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam

Last Updated : Jan 01 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) has further received new work order from Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam for 1,952 Stand]alone Off]Grid DC Solar Photovoltaic Water Pumping Systems (SPWPS) pumps for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of the 1,952 pumps is around Rs. 67.32 crore (inclusive of GST) which is to be executed within 120 days.

First Published: Jan 01 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

