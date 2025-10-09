Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 0.18%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1024.95, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1024.95, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25138.3. The Sensex is at 82011.78, up 0.29%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has risen around 5.89% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26656.4, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1028.8, up 0.32% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 40.03% in last one year as compared to a 0.56% spurt in NIFTY and a 12.29% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 41.32 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

