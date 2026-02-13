Bajaj Finance Ltd soars 1.1%, Gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1010.1, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.36% in last one year as compared to a 11.52% gain in NIFTY and a 21.4% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28385.2, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

