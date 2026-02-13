Friday, February 13, 2026 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Regency Ceramics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sharika Enterprises Ltd, Ruchira Papers Ltd, Genesys International Corporation Ltd and Tokyo Plast International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 February 2026.

Regency Ceramics Ltd crashed 13.26% to Rs 41.2 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 817 shares in the past one month.

 

Sharika Enterprises Ltd lost 11.24% to Rs 12. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45606 shares in the past one month.

Ruchira Papers Ltd tumbled 11.08% to Rs 112. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2959 shares in the past one month.

Genesys International Corporation Ltd slipped 10.72% to Rs 302.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62952 shares in the past one month.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd shed 10.45% to Rs 98.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 547 shares in the past one month.

