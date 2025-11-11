Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finserv Q2 PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 2,244 cr

Bajaj Finserv Q2 PAT climbs 7% YoY to Rs 2,244 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv reported a 7.53% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,244.10 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 2,086.97 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 10.98% YoY to Rs 37,402.93 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 14.4% YoY to Rs 6825.13 crore in Q2 FY26.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It participates in the financing business through its 51.32% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj General Insurance (Bajaj General) and Bajaj Life Insurance (Bajaj Life). BFL holds 88.70% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance (BHFL).

 

Bajaj Finance profit after tax (PAT) for Q2 FY26 increased by 22% to Rs 4,876 crore compared with Rs 4,000 crore in Q2 FY25. Loan losses and provisions for Q2 FY26 increased to Rs 2,269 crore from Rs 1,909 crore in Q2 FY25.

Assets under management (AUM) increased 24% to Rs 4,62,261 crore as of 30 September 2025 from Rs 3,73,924 crore a year earlier

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 320 points; Nifty50 near 25,700; Auto, IT shares in fast lane

Bihar Election, vote, election, voting, Voter, Bihar Election

Bihar elections 2025 LIVE news: Voting percentage reaches 47.62% by 1 pm in phase II, says ECI

mental health, fear, phobia

Why do people with schizophrenia hear voices? Scientists finally decode

swiggy, delivery

MakeMyTrip myBiz partners with Swiggy to streamline corporate meal expenses

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Facing issues with your mutual fund or broker? File it on SEBI's SCORES

On the asset quality front, Gross NPA and Net NPA as of 30 September 2025 stood at 1.24% and 0.60%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 0.46% as of 30 September 2024. The company maintained a provision coverage ratio of 52% on Stage 3 assets.

Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) (including Tier-II capital) stood at 21.23% as on 30 September 2025. The Tier- I capital was at 20.54% as on 30 September 2025.

As announced earlier, on 17 March 2025, Bajaj Finserv (BFS) signed share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire 26% equity stake owned by Allianz SE in Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company (BALIC).

The acquisition will be undertaken in one or more tranches within various agreed timelines, ending by 16 October 2026. The initial tranche will cover a minimum of 6.1% stake. Upon completion of the initial tranche, the existing joint venture agreements between the company and Allianz SE in respect of both BAGIC and BALIC shall stand terminated.

As per the terms of the SPA, approval for name change of the two companies has been received from Registrar of Companies (RoC), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA). With effect from 7 October 2025, the companies have commenced operations under their new names- Bajaj Life Insurance and Bajaj General Insurance respectively, following the issuance of new certificates of incorporation by the Registrar of Companies.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the elevation of Manish Jain, senior president- capital markets as the deputy CEO. In addition to his current role as managing director of BFSL Manish will also be responsible for companys loan against securities, commercial lending and deposits businesses.

Bajaj Finserv is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. It serves millions of customers by providing solutions for asset acquisition through financing, asset protection through general insurance, family and income protection in the form of life and health insurance, and retirement and savings solutions.

The Bajaj Finserv declined 6.48% to Rs 1,983.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ather Energy surges after record Q2 revenue; trims losses, expands market share

Ather Energy surges after record Q2 revenue; trims losses, expands market share

Atul Auto gains as Q2 PAT spurts 70% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Atul Auto gains as Q2 PAT spurts 70% YoY to Rs 9 cr

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

M & B Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

M & B Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

A-1 consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the September 2025 quarter

A-1 consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRed Fort BlastBihar Election Phase 2 Voting LIVEStocks to watch todayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateGold-Silver Rate TodayOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon