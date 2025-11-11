A-1 consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 18.80% to Rs 63.14 croreNet profit of A-1 declined 92.78% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 18.80% to Rs 63.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 77.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales63.1477.76 -19 OPM %1.883.22 -PBDT0.832.23 -63 PBT0.131.34 -90 NP0.070.97 -93
