Bajaj Healthcare appoints Shreekumar Nair as COO

Bajaj Healthcare appoints Shreekumar Nair as COO

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Bajaj Healthcare announced that its board has approved the appointment of Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair as chief operating officer (COO) with effect from November 27, 2025.

Shreekumar Shankarnarayan Nair holds a bachelor of science degree from SIES College, Mumbai, along with a Diploma in Materials Management from Mumbai University. He brings over 40 years of extensive leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having served in senior roles at Alembic and Glenmark.

His distinguished career reflects a consistent excellence in operational management, process optimization, and supply chain transformation. His deep expertise and proven track record will play a pivotal role in driving our organization towards greater efficiency and enhanced performance.

 

Bajaj Healthcare specializes in manufacturing of intermediates, API, formulations & Nutraceuticals. The company has state-of-art manufacturing facilities of APIs, intermediates and formulations. These facilities are designed to meet the requirements of both advanced as well as emerging market opportunities.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 17.56% to Rs 11.11 crore on 11.13% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 147.91 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.06% to end at Rs 425.65 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

