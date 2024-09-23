MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 15.4 cr

From Defence Research & Development LaboratoryMTAR Technologies has received Rs. 15.4 crore order from Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programs. The company shall execute the order by September 2025 as per the contract terms.
