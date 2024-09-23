Business Standard
MTAR Technologies wins order of Rs 15.4 cr

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
From Defence Research & Development Laboratory
MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 15.4 crore order from Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) for manufacturing and supply of full-scale and sub-scale combustors for the development of cutting-edge air-breathing engine technology for defence programs. The company shall execute the order by September 2025 as per the contract terms.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

