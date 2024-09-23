Business Standard
Bajaj Healthcare enters into API development and supply agreement with European company

Bajaj Healthcare enters into API development and supply agreement with European company

Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Bajaj Healthcare has entered into a development and supply agreement for an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) with a European entity. This API after its development will be initially supplied in small quantities and will be used by the EU partner to carry out clinical trials for an alternative indication.
Based on the outcome of these trials, the supplies will be done from the Company's FDA approved manufacturing facility situated at Savli, Vadodara.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 1:06 PM IST

