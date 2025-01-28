Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects bags EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation

Bajel Projects bags EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Bajel Projects announced that it has secured an EPC contract from Power Grid Corporation of India for the construction of a 120 km transmission line.

This project, undertaken for Rajasthan IV 4A Power Transmission, an SPV of PowerGrid, involves the execution of Transmission Line Package TL03 for the Dausa-Ghiror 765 kV D/C line Part III.

This line is a crucial component of the transmission system designed to evacuate power from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Zone Phase-IV (Part-4: 3.5 GW) Part A.

The project is expected to be completed within 23 months from the date of award notification.

Bajel Projects (BPL) is a leading company in the business of power infrastructure, with a strong presence in the Power Transmission and Power Distribution sectors. BPL was formerly part of Bajaj Electricals under the EPC segment.

 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 750 pts higher at 76,150; Bank, Financial Svcs up 2%, Auto gains over 1%

ISRO

Countdown begins for Isro's 100th mission to launch navigation satellite

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

How DeepSeek's AI breakthrough could disrupt Nvidia & shake up tech stocks

Baghpat event

LIVE: 5 dead, over 40 injured after wooden structure collapses at Baghpat community event

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Russia oil trade with China, India stalls as sanctions drive up costs

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales increased to Rs 651.77 crore in Q2 FY25 from Rs 194.34 crore in Q2 FY24.

The scrip fell 2.44% to currently trade at Rs 213.70 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Federal Bank slides as PAT declines due to higher provisions

Federal Bank slides as PAT declines due to higher provisions

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Larsen & Toubro to build AI-enabled 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent

Larsen & Toubro to build AI-enabled 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent

Apitoria Pharma's Unit 2 completes USFDA inspection

Apitoria Pharma's Unit 2 completes USFDA inspection

RBI announces steps to inject liquidity in banking system

RBI announces steps to inject liquidity in banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayUnion Budget expectations LIVELatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon