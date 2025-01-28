Business Standard

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

SEAMEC Ltd, Interarch Building Products Ltd, Concord Enviro Systems Ltd and Updater Services Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 January 2025.

Agri-Tech (India) Ltd soared 14.55% to Rs 185.75 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9926 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1594 shares in the past one month.

 

SEAMEC Ltd spiked 7.73% to Rs 1103.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 828 shares in the past one month.

Interarch Building Products Ltd surged 7.18% to Rs 1586.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7659 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20166 shares in the past one month.

Concord Enviro Systems Ltd spurt 6.64% to Rs 625.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 28737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86041 shares in the past one month.

Updater Services Ltd rose 5.67% to Rs 339.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56411 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18818 shares in the past one month.

Larsen & Toubro to build AI-enabled 10-Megawatt data centre in Tashkent

Apitoria Pharma's Unit 2 completes USFDA inspection

RBI announces steps to inject liquidity in banking system

Government of India announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Prerna Infrabuild reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.40 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

