Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Bajel Projects consolidated net profit declines 31.82% in the March 2025 quarter

May 22 2025

Sales rise 65.21% to Rs 789.73 crore

Net profit of Bajel Projects declined 31.82% to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.21% to Rs 789.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 260.37% to Rs 15.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 124.79% to Rs 2562.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1140.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales789.73478.02 65 2562.611140.00 125 OPM %2.621.64 -2.310.91 - PBDT10.3915.85 -34 36.6617.18 113 PBT6.3314.09 -55 23.9711.36 111 NP4.827.07 -32 15.464.29 260

May 22 2025

