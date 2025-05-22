Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 352.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 352.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

Sales rise 14.08% to Rs 1190.39 crore

Net profit of Strides Pharma Science rose 352.09% to Rs 82.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.08% to Rs 1190.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1043.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3593.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 70.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 4565.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3890.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1190.391043.50 14 4565.343890.13 17 OPM %18.3016.23 -17.5813.58 - PBDT182.6684.69 116 614.52287.89 113 PBT133.8036.76 264 422.2674.25 469 NP82.1918.18 352 3593.46-70.62 LP

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

