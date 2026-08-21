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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajel Projects JV wins bid for inter-state transmission project

Bajel Projects JV wins bid for inter-state transmission project

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 11:53 AM IST

AnantGrid Projects One (AGPOPL) a company jointly owned by Bajel Projects (26%) and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (74%) has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from PFC Consulting (PFCCL) declaring it the successful bidder for Inter State transmission scheme, Common Transmission System for evacuation of power from Lakadia (Phase-II: 7.5GW), Jam Khambhaliya (Phase-II: 5.5GW) and Jamnagar (Phase-I: 1GW) - Part-A.

This is after AGPOPL emerged L1 post the e-reverse auction for the TBCB scheme held on 6th-7th August 2026.

The project includes construction of ~270 Km of 765 KV double-circuit transmission lines from Halvad to Vadodara in state of Gujarat and additional works at 3 substations namely Halvad, Vadodara and South Olpad.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:53 AM IST