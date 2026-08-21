Colgate-Palmolive (India) board approves change in MD and CEO
At meeting held on 21 August 2026The board of Colgate-Palmolive (India) at its meeting held on 21 August 2026 has noted the resignation of Prabha Narasimhan (DIN: 08822860) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective close of business on 27 September 2026 pursuant to her promotion as the Executive Vice President - Marketing, Asia-Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive.
The board has approved the appointment of Manish Anandani (DIN: 07257875) as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 (five) consecutive years effective 28 September 2026, in succession to Prabha Narasimhan.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 11:31 AM IST