Bajel Projects secures 500 kV transmission project in MENA region

Bajel Projects has secured two international orders falling cumulatively in the ultra-mega band. The combined order value falls under the ultra-mega category (Rs 400+ Crores), covering the construction of two contiguous sections of the 500 kV overhead transmission lines.

The project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement programme aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand.