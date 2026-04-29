Bajel Projects secures 500 kV transmission project in MENA region
Bajel Projects has secured two international orders falling cumulatively in the ultra-mega band. The combined order value falls under the ultra-mega category (Rs 400+ Crores), covering the construction of two contiguous sections of the 500 kV overhead transmission lines.
The project is part of a flagship national grid reinforcement programme aimed at strengthening the high-voltage backbone in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and enabling reliable power evacuation to support growing economic and industrial demand.
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST