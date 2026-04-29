Bondada Engineering bags orders worth Rs 125 crore

Bondada Engineering announced that it has secured multiple orders aggregating to Rs 125.30 crore from entities including Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports & SEZ and Ambuja Cements.

The orders pertain to the supply of goods and onsite services for the Balance of System (BOS) package for a 75 MW solar power project at Khavda, Kutch, Gujarat.

The company said the orders strengthen its presence in the renewable energy and environmental sustainability segments. With this, its cumulative executed capacity for the Adani Group has reached 725 MW.

The orders are from domestic entities and are to be executed within a period of three months. The company clarified that the contracts do not fall under related party transactions and that promoters have no interest in the awarding entities.

Bondada Engineering provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services and operations and maintenance (O&M) services to companies operating in the telecom and solar energy industry.

Bondada Engineerings consolidated net profit rose 13.3% to Rs 62.88 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 55.51 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 27.9% year on year (YoY) to Rs 913.85 crore in Q4 FY26.

Shares of Bondada Engineering rose 0.26% to Rs 360 on the BSE.